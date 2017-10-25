WASHINGTON (AP) — An immigrant teen held in federal custody who had sought to obtain an abortion has had the procedure, her lawyers said.

The American Civil Liberties Union said on Twitter the 17-year-old had the procedure Wednesday. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit cleared the way Tuesday for the procedure.

Susan Hays, legal director for the Texas group Jane’s Due Process, confirmed to The Associated Press that the teen had the procedure.

The teen illegally entered the U.S. in September and learned she was pregnant while in federal custody in Texas. She obtained a state court order permitting her to have an abortion. But federal officials had refused to transport her or temporarily release her so that others may take her for the abortion.