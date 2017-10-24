MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson’s office says she missed court arguments this week because she was sick.

Abrahamson missed oral arguments in three cases as well as closed-door discussions Monday without explanation. Her absence was unusual and the lack of explanation led to questions about why she was not there.

Her judicial assistant Ingrid Nelson said Tuesday that Abrahamson was absent Monday because she has not been feeling well. Nelson says Abrahamson expects to be back in the office later in the week.

Abrahamson had been scheduled to speak at a Common Cause event on judicial recusal Tuesday night but Nelson says she would not attend.

The 83-year-old Abrahamson has been on the court since 1976 and is the state’s longest-serving justice. She was chief justice for 19 years.