MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson was absent from court arguments and closed-door discussions Monday without explanation.

Chief Justice Pat Roggensack announced from the bench that Abrahamson would miss oral arguments in three cases the court heard that day and was not participating in the decisions. Roggensack did not give a reason for the absence.

Abrahamson did not recuse herself from the cases.

Court spokesman Tom Sheehan said that Abrahamson did not provide a reason for her absence. It is highly unusual for a justice to miss arguments without explanation.

The 83-year-old Abrahamson did not return a message left for her at her office or an email seeking comment.

Abrahamson has been on the court since 1976 and is the state’s longest-serving justice. She was chief justice for 19 years.