AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has refused to say if he voted for other statewide officeholders from his own party in the Texas primary.

Abbott spoke to reporters Tuesday, after casting his ballot as early voting opened ahead Election Day on March 6.

He wouldn’t admit supporting incumbents facing primary challengers, including Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Abbott was also mum on state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been indicted on felony securities fraud charges but doesn’t have a primary challenger.

Abbott said the “ballot is secret. It will remain secret.”

But the governor also has issued primary endorsements in congressional and legislative races urging others how to vote — including backing three primary challengers hoping to unseat sitting Republican members of the Texas House.