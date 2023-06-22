WASHINGTON — The Republican-led House on Thursday quashed a move to quickly impeach President Joe Biden but voted along party lines to open an investigation into his removal, as reluctant GOP leaders bowed to a member of their hard-right flank who demanded to move forward with charges that his immigration policies constitute high crimes and misdemeanors.

By a vote of 219-208, the House referred two articles of impeachment against Biden — one for abuse of power and one for dereliction of duty — to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees. Speaker Kevin McCarthy engineered the move, which allowed the impeachment articles to advance without officially endorsing them. He sought with the referral to defuse pressure from right-wing lawmakers to immediately begin the process of removing Biden from office, despite a lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., prompted the action by pushing this week to force a vote on a resolution that accuses Biden of orchestrating an “invasion” of the United States through lax immigration policies, using language often associated with replacement theory, a racist conspiracy theory that asserts that elites are working to replace white Americans with people of color invading the country.

That thrust McCarthy, who had previously said he had yet to see any basis for impeaching Biden and was privately concerned that Republicans have yet to build a concrete case against the president, into a fraught debate some of his colleagues consider premature and politically risky.

“Well, people just all talked about it,” McCarthy said in defense of referring the impeachment charges for further study. “We take the investigations wherever the information tells us.”

It was the latest display of McCarthy’s weak hold on his fractious rank and file, and the lengths to which he is going to appease hard-right lawmakers who were enraged that he cut a deal with Biden to suspend the debt limit and have since demanded more control over the agenda and what bills reach the House floor.

Democrats denounced the move as a farce and a reflection of how the Republican Party is catering to its extremes, and a craven move to distract attention from the misdeeds of former President Donald Trump, who was indicted this month on charges he mishandled classified national security information and obstructed and lied to investigators about it.

“When the MAGA wing nuts say jump, Speaker McCarthy says how high,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. “They can try to impeach Joe Biden all they want, but all they are doing is impeaching themselves and making a mockery of this place.”

Boebert exulted over the vote, arguing that Biden had “knowingly” violated federal immigration laws and should be removed.

“For the first time in 24 years,” she said, “a House Republican-led majority is moving forward with impeachment proceedings against a current president.”

Biden has presided over the largest spike in illegal migration at the southern border in decades. During the 2022 fiscal year, Border Patrol agents arrested migrants who crossed the border illegally more than 2.2 million times. The influx is part of a global migration trend, with people fleeing extreme poverty, violence and unstable regimes. It also led to large numbers of migrants crossing the border during the Trump administration.

In the past month, however, the number of crossings has decreased significantly after the Biden administration introduced new border policies that restrict access to asylum and created new legal pathways.

Boebert’s decision to push forward with her articles of impeachment frustrated many Republicans in the conference, who want to address border policies but concede that there is no clear evidence of crimes by Biden or members of his Cabinet that would meet the bar of high crimes and misdemeanors warranting removal from office.

“Impeachment is one of the most awesome powers that Congress has to exercise,” said Rep. Garret Graves, R-La. “It’s not anything that should be used flippantly, especially in just two days. That’s crazy.”

But he said he still voted to refer the impeachment articles to committee. “That doesn’t mean that I’m supporting impeachment,” he said. “Going to committee is the regular order process, which is how I think things should be done.”

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., a prominent centrist, also voted for the resolution but warned, “We can’t make impulsive decisions because we’re angry.”

McCarthy has told his members that if the investigation by Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the Oversight Committee, into the Biden family business turns up evidence of crimes, impeachment would be on the table.

But Boebert’s move left Republican leaders looking for an off ramp to avoid an up-or-down vote on articles of impeachment, which would have divided Republicans and forced those from moderate districts to take a more difficult vote.

In an agreement with Boebert hashed out on Wednesday, after an emergency meeting of the Rules Committee, McCarthy’s team persuaded her to accept a face-saving compromise: a vote to refer her impeachment articles to committees that had hearings on the border already planned. Referring bills to committee is also a tactic often used by lawmakers to quietly bury legislation they do not wish to pursue.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the former chair of the Homeland Security Committee, bemoaned action he said had made the powerful panel into “a venue for a political presidential impeachment.”

“This cynical resolution has nothing to do with border security,” Thompson said. “It has nothing to do with constitutional law.” Instead, he said, it was a Republican effort to distract from wrongdoing by Trump, to whom he referred as the “twice-impeached, twice-indicted party leader.”

Some Republicans hinted that the vote was retaliation for Democrats’ treatment of Trump when they controlled the House. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said “impeachment should not be political, it should not be cavalier,” implying that Democrats had pursued two impeachments against Trump on partisan grounds.

“We are well aware that the previous president was impeached twice, and justifiably so,” McGovern said in response.

Thursday’s action was in some sense a mirror image of a decision Democrats faced in the Trump presidency. For months in 2019, top Democrats tried to hold off impeachment charges against Trump, toiling to avoid plunging into what then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought would be a divisive and politically perilous exercise.

But in July of that year, Rep. Al Green, a progressive Democrat from Texas, moved to force a vote to impeach Trump for making racist statements. Rather than cutting a deal to allow Green to save face and put her party on the record in support of considering impeachment, Pelosi simply allowed the measure to fail in a 332-95 vote.

Months later, after allegations surfaced that Trump tried to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden, his political rival, Democrats voted to open the inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment.

Impeachment of Biden appears to be an unpopular prospect, and McCarthy has long been aware of the threat such a move could pose to his fragile majority. He has also warned his conference that spurious impeachment charges would have no chance of seeing a conviction in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

A national University of Massachusetts Amherst poll released last year showed that 66% of voters opposed impeachment, including 44% who said they strongly opposed the move.

Still, some members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus have been eager to move forward, despite warnings from leaders that the move could backfire.

“There are people up here that are tired of, ‘Hey, we’ll get it done next week,’ or ‘Just hold off and wait,’” said Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz. “I want to see some of these people up here have to take some hard votes.”

A White House spokesperson, Ian Sams, said that instead of working with the Biden administration to create jobs, lower costs and strengthen health care, “extreme House Republicans are staging baseless political stunts that do nothing to help real people and only serve to get themselves attention.”