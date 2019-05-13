WASHINGTON — What Rep. Rashida Tlaib said in a Yahoo News podcast about the Palestinian role in the founding of Israel was questionable history and not particularly eloquent. But it wasn’t what House Republican leaders suggested it was: a statement that the slaughter of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust gave Tlaib “a calming feeling.”

The remarks, and the ensuing partisan furor Monday, set off yet another feud over Israel, anti-Semitism and the first two Muslim women in the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., demanded that President Donald Trump and Republican leaders apologize to Tlaib “for their gross misrepresentations.” The No. 2 House Democrat and the No. 3 House Republican traded potshots. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also jumped in, defending Tlaib and chiding the president for his “ugly attacks.”

The fight grew out of comments that Tlaib, D-Mich., the first Palestinian-American woman in Congress and a vocal critic of Israel, made to journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman. In thinking about the Holocaust, Tlaib, whose grandmother lives on the West Bank, said she had a “calming feeling” knowing that her ancestors had lost their land and their livelihoods in the creation of “a safe haven for Jews” after World War II — a statement that is not historically accurate.

“All of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post the Holocaust, post the tragedy and horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time,” Tlaib said. “And, I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right?”

But in Republicans’ telling, Tlaib never uttered the words “tragedy and horrific persecution of Jews.” Instead, Reps. Steve Scalise and Liz Cheney, the No. 2 and No. 3 Republicans in the House, seized on the words “calming feeling” in the headlines of back-to-back statements they issued Sunday casting Tlaib as an anti-Semite.

Cheney’s news release was titled, “Statement from House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney on Rep. Tlaib saying The Holocaust gives her a ‘Calming Feeling.’”

Cheney, R-Wyo., called the remarks “sickening,” and accused Tlaib and other Democrats of “spreading vile anti-Semitism.” Scalise, R-La., followed suit, calling Tlaib’s comments “twisted and disgusting.” Then Trump jumped in.

“Democrat Rep. Tlaib is being slammed for her horrible and highly insensitive statement on the Holocaust,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning. “She obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says?”

The Republicans’ moves are yet another sign that they are looking to exploit growing Democratic divisions over Israel for political gain, by breaking the long-standing ties between Democrats and Jewish voters. The Democratic leadership’s defense of Tlaib was far more unequivocal than anything they said on behalf of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the other Muslim woman in the House. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Trump and House Republicans had taken Tlaib’s comments out of context: “They must stop, and they owe her an apology.”

In her own defense, Tlaib wrote on Twitter, “Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work. All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win.”

Republicans defended their interpretation of Tlaib’s remarks, saying that anyone who utters the words “calming feeling” and “Holocaust” is insensitive at best and at worst does not appreciate the gravity of the Nazi genocide of Jews.

“It’s disturbing that the first thing that comes to Rep. Tlaib’s mind when thinking of the Holocaust is not the 6 million-plus Jews who were systematically exterminated, but rather a ‘calming’ feeling she gets from her revisionist history that somehow paints Palestinians as victims at the hand of Jewish refugees,” said Lauren Fine, spokeswoman for Scalise.

Beyond the Capitol, Tlaib’s comments made others deeply uneasy because she was wrong on the facts. Far from a haven, pre-independence Palestine was wracked by violence, culminating in Israel’s war for independence during which both sides suffered civilian deaths.

“Palestinians suffered as a consequence of the state of Israel, but the relationship between the Holocaust and the creation of the state of Israel is highly arguable,” said Aaron David Miller, who has advised both Democratic and Republican presidents on the Middle East. “Every institution for what would become the state of Israel was in place well before Hitler started killing any Jews.”

Moreover, Miller noted, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Mohammed Amin al-Husseini, had allied himself with Nazis and fiercely opposed the creation of the Jewish state. Of Tlaib, Miller said: “She recognized the horrific nature of the Holocaust. Then she deployed it to make a series of confused, unaware and even ignorant assumptions with respect to what that means for the Palestinians.”

The partisan fracas over Tlaib is a flare-up of a larger conflict that began this year when Tlaib and Omar made remarks that their critics, including many Democrats, construed as anti-Semitic.

Both women were hailed as trailblazers when they arrived in Washington, but their support for the boycott-Israel movement and their criticism of Israel have exposed fissures within the Democratic Party at a time when many liberals, including many young Jews, are increasingly critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

While Omar has said she favors a “two-state solution” with an Israeli state existing side-by-side with a Palestinian state, Tlaib favors a “one-state solution” where Jews and Arabs live together in a secular democratic state.

Backers of Israel say a single state would lead to its destruction as a Jewish state.

“When you talk about practical policy implications, she is now squarely — if she wasn’t before — in the anti-Israel, one-state-solution camp,” said Aaron Keyak, former head of the National Jewish Democratic Council. “To me, now to have two members of Congress who take an anti-Israel approach to policymaking in the Middle East is deeply troubling.”