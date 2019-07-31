Ten of the Democratic candidates for president of the United States met once again — or, in Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s case, for the first time — on the debate stage Tuesday night.

The discussion, which lasted more than 2½ hours, covered a range of topics including health care, racism, immigration, gun violence and each candidate’s ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

If you missed any of the action, here are seven numbers that help illustrate the evening’s highlights.

3

The number of times Bullock, the Montana governor, said the phrase “wish-list economics.” He, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and others tried to position themselves as moderate alternatives to progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who seemed to team up to defend themselves and each other from the barrage.

4

In a similar vein: This is the number of times Delaney said the phrase “impossible promises.”

One-tenth

In making his case to change the country’s health-care system, Sanders said insulin in Canada costs one-tenth what it costs in the United States. He brought diabetics across the northern border a few days ago to illustrate his point.

Advertising

A New York Times fact check of the debate notes that this ratio applies to the price someone without insurance would pay: “Those types of comparisons often overlook the fact that most Americans have health insurance, which covers part of the cost. Even so, as insurance plans have become less generous in recent years, many consumers have been increasingly exposed to rising prices through high deductibles and other out-of-pocket requirements.”

18

The approximate number of minutes Warren spoke — the most of anyone in the debate, edging Sanders by about 30 seconds. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper spoke the least at about nine minutes. Bullock, who wasn’t in the previous round of debates, clocked the fourth-most speaking time in this one, with about 11 minutes.

Warren also spoke the greatest number of words: about 2,800, compared to about 2,600 each from Sanders and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Hickenlooper and author Marianne Williamson both hovered around 1,600.

Related Winners and losers from first night of second Democratic debate

12

The number of times Warren mentioned Trump, the most of any candidate onstage, followed by Bullock. The president got the fewest mentions — four each — from Buttigieg, Williamson, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

$50 million

The net worth a household would need to have before being affected by Warren’s 2% wealth tax (it would levy an additional 1% on those with a net worth of more than $1 billion). The plan came up when moderators pointed out that Delaney, with a net worth of $65 million, would be subject to the tax.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll that didn’t mention Warren by name found that 74% of Democrats and half of Republicans support the proposal.

Related 8 big moments from Night 1 of the second Democratic debate

$200 billion — $500 billion

The amount of money Williamson proposes spending on reparations. When moderators referred to her plan as economic assistance, she clarified: It’s “payment of a debt that is owed. That’s what reparations is.”

The first candidate to mention reparations Tuesday evening was O’Rourke, who said that as president he would sign a reparations bill put forth by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a fellow Texan, “so that we can have the national conversation we have waited too long to have.”