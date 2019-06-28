Another set of 10 Democratic presidential candidates squared off Thursday in the second of a two-night mega debate. It was by many accounts the higher-billed of the two, with more front-runners randomly sorted into this group, and came with a few more fiery exchanges than audiences saw on Wednesday.

Still trying to make sense of it all? Here are seven numbers that help tell the story of the debate:

40

The number of years separating the youngest and oldest candidates onstage: 37-year-old South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and 77-year-old Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Age gaps were on stark display, most notably when 38-year-old Rep. Eric Swalwell of California admonished 76-year-old former Vice President Joe Biden to “pass the torch” to the next generation.

13.6

The number of minutes Biden spoke, the most of any candidate onstage. Three candidates in Thursday’s debate — Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Sanders — spent more time speaking than New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who at 10.9 minutes had the most speaking time Wednesday night.

3

The number of minutes former tech executive Andrew Yang spoke, the fewest of any candidate. Yang and Swalwell both spoke for less time Thursday than the candidate who spoke least Wednesday (Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who clocked in at 5 minutes, the same amount of time author Marianne Williamson spent speaking on Thursday).

2,475

The number of words Biden spoke on Thursday night, the most of any candidate on either night. It was about four times as many words as were spoken by Yang, who tallied just 594 words.

15

The number of total minutes spent discussing climate change across the four combined hours (240 minutes) of debating Wednesday and Thursday. Inslee and environmental activists have called for a separate debate solely focused on the topic.

34

The number of times President Donald Trump was mentioned Thursday, more than twice as many times as on Wednesday. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand invoked the president’s name the most, followed by Sanders and Williamson.

Six candidates in the two debates never mentioned Trump: Buttigieg, Swalwell, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland.

10

The number of candidates — that is, everyone onstage Thursday — who raised a hand when asked if their health-care plan would cover undocumented immigrants.

“Our country is healthier when everyone is healthier,” Buttigieg said.