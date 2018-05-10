EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s seven gubernatorial candidates have sparred on the same stage in what is likely their only joint forum before the August primary.

Thursday’s event was hosted by the Michigan Press Association.

Republicans Bill Schuette and Calley clashed over Calley’s new accusation that Schuette has not kept all his assets in a blind trust as attorney general. Democrats asked about Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s low approval rating cited his role in Flint’s water crisis and giving tax cuts to corporations while the roads worsen.

The candidates broke along party lines when discussing the media’s coverage of President Donald Trump and ballot initiatives to change redistricting and allow voters to cast an absentee ballot for any reason.