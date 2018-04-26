DETROIT (AP) — Three Democrats and three Republicans who are running for Michigan governor will participate in a debate at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island.

The May 31 debate was announced Thursday. It will be hosted by the chamber’s political action committee.

The Republican participants include Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck. The Democrats include businessman Shri Thanedar, former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer and ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed.

One candidate, Dr. Jim Hines, won’t be included because he wasn’t among the top three Republicans in a poll commissioned by the chamber PAC.

Some candidates from both parties have appeared together at forums.

Republicans will meet for two televised debates in May and June. No Democratic debates have been scheduled yet.