The second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump is underway.

While Trump is no longer in office — which has led to an initial debate about the constitutionality of the proceedings — he could still be sanctioned and preventing from holding high office again.

Below are some takeaways from the first hours of the trial.

1. Democrats’ reliance on emotion

Democrats have decided to move things along on a fast track, including likely not calling any witnesses. The best evidence, they maintain, is that which has already been established — on video and otherwise — showing what transpired before and during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

Their early argument was heavy on that. To begin the debate over the proceedings, lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., played a well-produced 13-minute video recapping the ugly scenes of Jan. 6. The video, which cable news and broadcast networks played in full, featured violent conduct and rhetoric, extensive vulgarity and even video of a Capitol rioter, Ashli Babbitt, being shot to death.

Advertising

Raskin later closed by recounting his own experience during the Capitol siege, citing “a sound I will never forget: the sound of pounding on the door like a battering ram, the most haunting sound I ever heard.” He mentioned the deaths and many injuries that occurred that day, and officers who took their own lives in the days afterward. He cited an officer who was “tortured” with an American flagpole. Raskin, who buried his son around the time of the Capitol siege, broke up repeatedly while recounting these things.

It was unquestionably moving, on an emotional level.

The question before the Senate, though, isn’t about whether what happened in Jan. 6 was bad — even historically so. It’s whether Trump incited it, as the impeachment article alleges. The 13-minute video included some of Trump’s comments, including clipping his speech from a rally just beforehand, and his mealy-mouthed comments in the hours after it began. But it didn’t dwell too much on how Trump’s words might actually have fomented the scenes — either by mentioning rioters who have cited Trump’s invitation or the standard for incitement.

Trump’s team countered that such emotion shouldn’t obscure the culpability question. Trump lawyer Bruce Castor began his remarks by commending Raskin for his presentation and personal reflection, but arguing that emotion shouldn’t define the response.

“It’s natural to recoil. It’s an immediate thing that comes over you without your ability to stop it — the desire for retribution,” Castor said. “‘Who caused this awful thing? How do we make them pay?’ We recognize in the law … (that) have a we have a specific body of law that deals with passion and rage, blinding logic and reason. That’s the difference between manslaughter and murder.”

There is little doubt that whatever Democrats put forward won’t be compelling to enough Republican senators, or at least the 17 who would be needed to convict Trump. All but 13 have already signaled they support Trump’s acquittal. But there is a real question about just how compelling it is to the broader American public. Polls show Americans favor his conviction, but generally only marginally.

Democrats will undoubtedly delve more into incitement in the hours and days to come. (One impeachment manager asked, for instance, “Does anyone in this chamber honestly believe that, but for the conduct of President Trump that’s charged in the article of impeachment, that that attack at the Capitol would have occurred?”)

Advertising

There is a difference between saying “this thing involving Trump and his supporters was bad” and “Trump incited this thing.” The onus will be on Democrats to prove the latter.

2. Trump lawyer Bruce Castor’s thoroughly odd opening

I wrote earlier Tuesday about how Trump’s team probably didn’t need to do much to actually succeed in this case. I also wrote about how their brief filed Monday didn’t exactly suggest a coherent and well-considered case.

The first comments from his legal team didn’t do anything to correct that impression.

After initially dealing directly with Democrats’ arguments, Castor was all over the place. He tried to work the refs by sympathizing with senators who might have competing motivations in their upcoming votes. The comparison between manslaughter and murder for Trump’s conduct was perhaps ill-advised, given both involve culpability.

But more than anything, it seemed to be an exceedingly off-the-cuff commentary on the issues at hand. And Castor often struggled for specifics. One of the most notable examples came when he recounted a politician — he wasn’t sure who it was, or where they served, or when it happened — but he was sure that their apology for their comments was unwarranted.

Try to make sense of this passage or glean its pertinence to the issues at hand:

Advertising

“I saw a headline: Representative So-and-so seeks to walk back comments about — I forget what was, something that bothered her. I was devastated when I saw that she thought it was necessary to go on television yesterday or the day before and say she needs to walk back her comments. She should be able to comment as much as she wants, and she should be able to say exactly how she feels. And if she feels that the supporters of then-President Trump are not worthy of having their ideas considered, she should be permitted to say that. …

“I don’t expect and I don’t believe that the former president expects anybody to walk back any of the language. If that’s how they feel about the way things transpired over the last couple of years in this country, they should be allowed to say that. And I will go to court and defend them if anything happens to them as a result, if the government takes action against that state representative or that U.S. representative who wants to walk back her comments … I have no problem going into court and defending those things, even though I don’t agree with them.”

Got that? Me neither. Castor had notes, which makes it perplexing that he didn’t offer any specifics. But even so: What? He seemed to be arguing that a politician can say whatever they want regardless of the impact, even as there are well-established limits on speech, including incitement.

While Castor also tried to empathize with senators facing a tough choice, including his home-state Sen. Robert Casey Jr., D-Pa., he also took time to target a GOP senator who seems inclined toward convicting Trump: Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

“But Nebraska, you’re going to hear, is quite a judicial thinking place. And just maybe Sen. Sasse is on to something,” Castor said. “You’ll hear about what it is that the Nebraska courts have to say about the issue that you all are deciding this week. They seem to be some pretty smart jurists in Nebraska, and I can’t believe a United States senator doesn’t know that.”

Castor added, apparently referring to Sasse’s censure by the state GOP: “He he faces the whirlwind, even though he knows what the judiciary in his state thinks.”

Sponsored

Maybe Sasse wasn’t a winnable vote, but again, it was certainly a novel strategy.

A Trump ally familiar with the legal strategy told The Washington Post that Castor’s presentation was meant to lower the temperature in the room “before dropping the hammer” on the constitutionality question, which Castor’s colleague David Schoen delved into in much greater detail. Castor himself admitted: “I’ll be quite frank with you: We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought the House managers’ presentation was well done. And I wanted you to know that we have responses to those things.”

But was the Democrats’ approach really surprising? It had been telegraphed for days. We shall see what the Trump team comes back with.

3. Democrats cite conservative scholars

One of the most compelling arguments about the issue at hand on day one — the constitutionality of proceeding with the trial — came from Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

Neguse cited the opinions of several conservative legal scholars and a past Trump impeachment witness assuring that impeaching — or at least trying, as the Senate is now doing — a former president is constitutional.

Neguse delved deep into the opinions of former Reagan solicitor general Charles Fried, former federal judge Michael McConnell, Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi, renowned conservative lawyer Chuck Cooper and Jonathan Turley, whom Republicans called as a witness during Trump’s first impeachment.

Advertising

Most interestingly, Neguse seemed to allow that there could be debate about impeachment itself occurring for a former official, but cited McConnell’s analysis that the House impeached Trump when he was still in office, and thus that the Senate is tasked with holding a trial.

“We laid it out step by step so that you could consider it, and so that opposing counsel could consider it as well,” Neguse said of the impeachment managers’ brief last week. “We received President Trump’s response yesterday, and the trial brief offers no rebuttal to this point — none. And in fairness, I can’t think of any convincing response. The Constitution is just exceptionally clear on this point.”

The Constitution might not be as clear as Neguse argues — even some of the men he cited acknowledge this situation isn’t directly addressed, nor have courts ruled conclusively on it — but he’s right that Trump’s team hasn’t dealt with this head-on. Instead, its brief Monday cited people who don’t actually agree with their conclusions.

Forty-five out of 50 Senate Republicans voted previously that the trial was unconstitutional, but some of them have also expressed and openness to conviction, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. While Trump almost definitely won’t be convicted, it will be interesting to see whether any of those 45 vote to proceed.