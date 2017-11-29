WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Three housing authority groups in Illinois are getting more than $700,000 to expand affordable housing options for low-income families, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois say in a news release the funding will come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The program subsidizes rent for eligible families and individuals who secure homes that meet the program’s criteria.

The bulk of the funding will go to the DuPage Housing Authority in Wheaton. Also receiving money are the Rockford Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of Mount Vernon.