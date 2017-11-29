WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Three housing authority groups in Illinois are getting more than $700,000 to expand affordable housing options for low-income families, the elderly and people living with disabilities.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois say in a news release the funding will come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.
The program subsidizes rent for eligible families and individuals who secure homes that meet the program’s criteria.
The bulk of the funding will go to the DuPage Housing Authority in Wheaton. Also receiving money are the Rockford Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of Mount Vernon.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
- Woman with a false tale about Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting