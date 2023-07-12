The mayor of Baker City in Eastern Oregon announced his resignation late Tuesday after heated controversy over an offensive meme he posted last month that depicted four pride flags rearranged to form a swastika.

Mayor Matt Diaz did not address the controversy when he resigned at a city council meeting, telling residents only that he would be moving out of the city of 10,000 people and therefore could no longer serve.

Diaz is the second Oregon mayor to resign this week after Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer stepped down Monday amid public outcry over hateful posts he made to a private Facebook group for retired or active law enforcement members.

Diaz, who was appointed mayor in April, said he would remain in his role for the rest of the week.

“As of July 17th, 2023, I will no longer be a Baker City working resident, and therefore am ineligible to serve on the city council,” Diaz said. “I am grateful for the time here and the friendships I have built.”

After Diaz compared pride flags to Nazi symbolism, he told residents in a statement June 20 that the post was “meant to illustrate how the DEI or ‘woke’ ideology is being propagandized and militantly forced on American society.” He also said he is “not a Nazi sympathizer or supporter,” and added, “I also hold no hate for those who choose a different lifestyle, religion, or sexual preference than my own.”

Reached for comment Tuesday, Diaz said his move had nothing to do with the controversy. He said he was leaving the city for a better paying job to support his wife and four children, and that the search for work started weeks before the social media post. Diaz, a Navy veteran, ran the Get Smoked BBQ food cart in Baker City and was previously a pastor.

During the meeting, both supporters of Diaz and those calling for his resignation took to the podium. Baker City Council member Beverly Calder said residents sent at least a dozen letters requesting his resignation.

Diaz took his seat as mayor after Calder was voted out of office April 11. Mayors in Baker City are not elected by voters, but selected by city council members. Calder was removed from office after writing a letter to the editor to the Baker City Herald concerning a $1 million shortfall in the city’s general fund, as reported by the Herald.

Sawyer, the former Newport mayor, resigned July 10 and apologized to Newport residents for a series of hateful posts to a private police Facebook account, saying “my online persona has become too polarizing for me to continue.”

Sawyer described his posts as “vile and dark.”