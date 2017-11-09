WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two dozen House Republicans are pressing Speaker Paul Ryan to act quickly on legislation protecting some 800,000 young immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children.

The lawmakers say efforts to grant such deportation protection would easily pass the House, with dozens of Republicans set to join with Democrats in backing any bill.

The status of these immigrants is uncertain. That’s because President Donald Trump has announced he’s ending temporary protections granted by the Obama administration. He’s given Congress until March to come up with a fix.

Democrats have pressed for a solution, but they’re the minority party in the House.

The show of support from Republicans, including some from competitive House districts, reflects a political shift.