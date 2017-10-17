INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Democrats seeking to challenge first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for his southern Indiana seat have each raised more than $200,000 in the first three months of their candidacies.

Federal campaign finance reports filed by attorneys Dan Canon of New Albany and Liz Watson of Bloomington showed they’ve been the most successful fundraisers among potential challengers for Indiana’s U.S. House seats in the 2018 elections.

Hollingsworth spent more than $3 million of his own money in winning the 9th District seat last year.

Former Mike Pence gubernatorial aide Diego Morales reported raising nearly $210,000 in seeking the Republican nomination to replace GOP Rep. Todd Rokita, who’s running for Senate. Former state workforce development commissioner Steve Braun raised $165,000 since entering that Republican race last month.