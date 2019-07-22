Were Robert Mueller ever to tell the inside story of his investigation, much of America would likely come to a standstill to hear what he had to say. There is virtually no chance that will happen when he testifies for about five hours before two congressional committees this week. It took weeks of negotiations just to persuade him to show up. He has already said that his testimony won’t go beyond what is in the 448-page report he delivered, and he urged people to read it.

But even members of Congress admit that they have only skimmed it. And even if all Mueller does is quote from his report, his words will be carefully analyzed, from the points he chooses to highlight to the inflections of his voice. Before the hearings, we pose some of the many lingering questions about his two-year investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by trying to interfere with it, along with what we know or not about the answers.

1. Why didn’t you subpoena the president?

The Mueller report says his prosecutors did not want to delay the investigation at a late stage with a subpoena fight that could drag on. They also thought they had “substantial” information from other witnesses that allowed them to assess the president’s actions. Nonetheless, subpoenaing Trump was one of Mueller’s most controversial decisions because it arguably allowed the president to evade hard questions without real political damage.

2. Do you believe Trump cooperated with your investigation?

After more than a year of negotiations, the president refused to be questioned by prosecutors. He also refused to answer any questions related to allegations of obstruction of justice or to the presidential transition period. He submitted written replies to questions, but they revealed little.

3. Do you think the president was candid in his responses?

The prosecutors asked Trump more than 65 written questions, including follow-ups. Although he has professed to have the “world’s greatest memory,” Trump said more than 30 times that he had no recollection. For instance, he said he did not recall any communications with Roger Stone, a friend and former campaign adviser now facing criminal charges, in the six months preceding the election. When prosecutors complained that his answers were “inadequate,” they were rebuffed.

4. If Trump were an ordinary citizen, would you have found that there was sufficient evidence to charge him with obstruction of justice?

This is probably the most burning question for Mueller, but good luck getting him to answer it. His report cites a 2000 opinion by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel that states that a sitting president cannot be criminally charged. Given that, the prosecutors never analyzed whether the evidence against Trump amounted to a prosecutable case. Still, one would assume the team discussed it, at least informally.

5. You and Attorney General William Barr apparently differ on whether you could have, and should have, decided whether the president committed a crime. Barr has said he was surprised you did not. How do you respond?

Some Mueller defenders note that if Barr was disappointed with how Mueller ended his investigation, he could have just ordered him to come to a conclusion. Asked about that, Barr told The New York Times this month that Mueller had a lot of time to think about his approach, and “I wasn’t going to try to bully him into doing something different.”

6. Did you intend for your report to serve as a referral for Congress for possible impeachment proceedings?

The report says that accusing the president of a crime would not only inhibit the president’s ability to govern but could “potentially preempt constitutional processes for addressing presidential misconduct.” A footnote cites the Constitution’s impeachment clauses. One interpretation is Mueller felt it was his job to gather evidence and Congress’ job to decide whether and how to hold Trump accountable.

7. Barr has at points cast Trump’s actions in a seemingly benign light, saying the president was “frustrated” by what he saw as an unjustified investigation that was hobbling his presidency. Do you agree with him? Do you feel he has accurately described your investigation to the public?

Critics claim that Barr has glossed over the president’s efforts to interfere with the special counsel’s work and downplayed the seriousness of the evidence against him. During a 10-minute address at the Justice Department in May — his only public comments about the inquiry so far — Mueller stressed the gravity of allegations of obstruction of justice.

8. During your investigation, did you see any evidence to support Barr’s suspicions that federal investigators bent rules to go after Trump?

Barr is pushing forward with his review of the origins of the Russia investigation. He has said he wants to know how “the bogus narrative” began that “Trump was essentially in cahoots with Russia to interfere with the U.S. election.” Mueller presumably knows something about how it began because he inherited the inquiry, though it had already been underway for nearly 10 months. His report notes investigators had already collected “substantial evidence” by the time he was appointed in May 2017.

9. What did you write in the first letter you sent to Barr, and what did you tell him when you met?

Before Barr released his report, Mueller met twice with the attorney general and wrote him two letters. One has been made public, and it makes clear that Mueller wanted Barr to release executive summaries of his report. But in his news conference, Mueller declined to criticize Barr for not doing so, saying that the attorney general believed he had acted in good faith and was grateful that he ultimately released almost the entire report.

10. Do you have any regrets about the makeup of your team? Did you leave the door open to Trump’s accusations that the team was biased by including too many prosecutors who were registered Democrats or had given to Democratic causes?

Trump repeatedly mocked the special counsel’s team as angry Democrats. Before he was nominated as attorney general, Barr said that he would have preferred “more balance on this group.”

At his news conference, Mueller praised his FBI agents and prosecutors as people “of the highest integrity” who conducted the investigation in a fair and independent manner.

11. At what point in your investigation did your team decide that you would not make a judgment about whether the president had obstructed justice?

12. Barr has said that at that point you should have “pulled up” — meaning, stopped investigating the president. How do you respond to that criticism?

The report notes that a president is not immune from criminal prosecution once he leaves office nor are others who might have conspired to obstruct justice. During his brief appearance in May, Mueller also noted that the special counsel regulations specifically authorized him to investigate obstruction of justice.

13. Your report noted the importance of preserving evidence of possible obstruction of justice by the president. For what purpose? Were you contemplating possible prosecution of the president by future prosecutors, once he left office?

14. Were you surprised that Barr and Rosenstein decided that the evidence against the president did not amount to a prosecutable case? Were you surprised by how quickly they decided?

The special counsel’s investigation lasted nearly two years. Mueller delivered his 448-page report March 22. Barr and Rosenstein reached their decision two days later. On the other hand, they had a running start: Mueller had kept Rosenstein abreast of developments throughout the inquiry, and Barr had also been briefed after being sworn in as attorney general.

15. Of the 11 episodes involving possible obstruction of justice by the president, which did you consider the most troubling and why?

The Democrats will certainly try to get Mueller to recount the president’s most questionable behavior. The report suggests that four episodes were particularly problematic: ordering White House counsel Don McGahn to have the Justice Department fire Mueller; pushing McGahn to deny that he had directed him to oust Mueller; dangling the possibility of a pardon for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was fighting criminal charges filed by Mueller; and trying to force Attorney General Jeff Sessions, through an intermediary, to drastically limit Mueller’s investigation.

16. A number of witnesses had either encrypted or deleted electronic communications relevant to the investigation, including Steve Bannon and Erik Prince, who apparently deleted dozens of text messages they shared. Was it possible to recover these communications, and if so, why didn’t the special counsel’s office make a greater effort to do so?

17. Do you believe you got to the bottom of whether the Trump campaign coordinated with WikiLeaks on releasing the emails that Russia stole from Democrats? Would such interactions have been legal? Ethical?

At an April 18 news conference, Barr said that the special counsel “did not find that any person associated with the Trump campaign illegally participated in the dissemination of the materials” by WikiLeaks. Nonetheless, if any Trump campaign associates worked with WikiLeaks to release documents stolen by Russia, even in a legal fashion, it would raise ethical questions and could hurt Trump politically.

18. How many witnesses refused to cooperate? Who among them was particularly important to the investigation? To what extent did this hamper your work?

Among other obstacles, the report noted that numerous witnesses lived abroad, and documents could not be obtained.

19. Did Donald Trump Jr. refuse to testify, citing his right not to incriminate himself?

The report references the president’s oldest son 164 times, but the information does not seem to be drawn from any interview of him by prosecutors. One sentence mentioning Trump Jr. was heavily redacted to protect grand jury secrecy. Mueller will likely refuse to answer this question for the same reason the information is redacted from the report.