NEW YORK — The competitive eaters are back at Coney Island in Brooklyn for the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The Independence Day contest is returning to its original location at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues after being relocated because of the pandemic.

Joey Chestnut, 38, is looking to win his 15th title at the competition and beat the record he set last year of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Michelle Lesco, 38, won the women’s contest in 2021 after eating 30.75 hot dogs and buns, also in 10 minutes. She will defend her title against the world’s No. 1 ranked female eater, Miki Sudo, who sat out last year because she was having a baby. Sudo, 36, has a personal best of 48.5.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the original Nathan’s location to watch the competition, which will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and ESPNEWS starting at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time (7:45 a.m. Pacific). The women’s competition begins at 11 a.m., (8 a.m. Pacific) while the men’s competition starts at 12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. Pacific).

The hot dog eating contest has been held every year since 1916.

In 2020, the American spectacle was held in a secret location and only open to the news media to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Last year, spectators were welcomed back, but the event was ticketed and held in Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, to also limit the number of people attending.

What’s the maximum number of hot dogs that a human can consume in 10 minutes? It’s 83, according to a study published in 2020 that was based on 39 years’ worth of data from the contest.