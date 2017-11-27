NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is planning monument honoring African-Americans who were imprisoned in 1965 for marching for civil rights.

Natchez officials have chosen a site near the city auditorium.

The Natchez Democrat reports that the 6-foot-tall (1.8-meter), 12-foot-long (3.7-meter) monument will contain more than 150 names of those sent to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. It will have a narrative that includes the city’s 2015 resolution apologizing for the events a half century earlier.

Organizers say money needs to be raised for the project.

Mayor Darryl Grennell says his father was among those arrested in what became known as the “Parchman Ordeal.” The mayor says marchers knew they were going to be arrested, and they chose to fill the jails to take a stance for voter registration and other rights.

