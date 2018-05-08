NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a former detective, who was celebrated for being the first Kurdish person to join Nashville’s police force, has been charged with 57 counts of official misconduct.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the charges relate to allegations against 29-year-old Jiyayi Suleyman that have to do with misuse of government records.

Suleyman is accused of looking up information in the confidential police criminal justice data system on his days off.

The statement from the TBI does not give a motive for accessing the records. It said Suleyman resigned from his job on March 30 while he was being investigated by the department.

Nashville jail records say Suleyman is currently being detained in lieu of $75,000 bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.