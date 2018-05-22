NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Mayor David Briley has added a long-debated $125 million flood protection system for the downtown area to the city’s proposed capital improvements budget.

The Tennessean reports the system, which includes a flood wall, has been rejected by the Metro Council three times. The proposed protection system was developed after then city was hit by a flood in May 2010. That flood brought 19 inches of rain to the city and killed 11 people.

Former mayors Megan Barry and Karl Dean failed to get the system approved largely because council members argued flood protection should be given to residential neighborhoods in Davidson County. Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter argues downtown is a neighborhood and deserves the funding. The proposed capital improvements budget will be considered for approval next month.

