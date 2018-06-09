NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The death of a firefighter whose body was found in the Tennessee River has been ruled a suspected homicide.

News outlets say that an autopsy report shows Nashville Fire Department firefighter Jesse Reed “drowned with a contributory factor of blunt force injuries.”

Authorities say Reed was reported missing March 6 after his vehicle was submerged in the river in Waverly. Reed’s remains were found by a fisherman in the river on March 17.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said Reed’s wife was also in the vehicle when it was submerged. She escaped without injuries. It’s not clear who was driving.

According to the autopsy report, Reed’s blood alcohol level was .305, more than three times the legal driving limit of .08.

No charges have been filed.