NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville International Airport has unveiled its upgraded and expanded international arrivals building.

According to a news release, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority staff and board of commissioners held a ribbon cutting for the building Wednesday.

The building has undergone $8.2 million in improvements. A new, permanent international arrivals facility is slated to be built and will open in 2023.

The upgraded international building will help accommodate the new British Airways nonstop service to London’s Heathrow Airport five days a week, beginning May 4.

Construction on the interim facility began in May 2017 and was finished in February. Because of the improvements, the airport’s processing capacity for international arrivals has increased from 200 to 400 passengers per hour.