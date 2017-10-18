NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has fired Rob Wigington as its president and CEO.
The airport’s board of commissioners voted unanimously to remove Wigington, citing a “a fiduciary duty to do what is best for the organization.”
The panel named Doug Kreulen as his interim replacement. Kreulen, the airport’s chief operating officer, had been serving as acting president.
Wigington attorney Kevin Sharp says client was relieved of his duties when he tried to return from medical leave to undergo a successful liver transplant. Sharp alleges the airport authority violated Family Medical Leave Act, the Americans With Disabilities Act and Wigington’s contract.
Wigington had joined the airport authority in 2011 and oversaw record growth at the Nashville International Airport.