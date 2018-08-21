LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbara Harris, who starred in films including “Nashville” and “Freaky Friday,” has died. She was 83.
Longtime friend Charna Halpern says Harris died early Tuesday of lung cancer in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Harris was among the performers in the first cast of Chicago’s Second City and was a Broadway star in the 1960s. She won a Tony award for “The Apple Tree,” which was directed by Mike Nichols.
She played the mother who switched bodies with Jodie Foster in the original “Freaky Friday” in 1976, the same year she starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s final film, “Family Plot.”
But it was Robert Altman’s 1975 “Nashville” that would become her best-known film with her memorable performance of “It Don’t Worry Me” in front of a shell-shocked crowd after the violent climax.