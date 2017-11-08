NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police are investigating a series of bicycle thefts in the city of Nashua.

WMUR-TV reports the uptick in bike thefts started in October. Police say many of the bikes were stolen overnight from private homes and apartment buildings.

Nashua police are asking residents to report their stolen bikes if they haven’t already contacted police. Authorities say anyone with information about the thefts should contact Nashua police.

Police continue to investigate.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com