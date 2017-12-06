NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire city of Nashua has selected its next fire chief.

The Telegraph reports Brian Rhodes was named Nashua Fire Rescue Chief by the city fire commission Monday. Rhodes currently serves as the assistant chief of the department. Rhodes will succeed Chief Steven Galipeau when he retires in April.

Rhodes started in Gilford before joining Nashua Fire Rescue in 1987. He has served in every position in the line.

Galipeau says Rhodes knows the daily operations of the department and is the “most prepared” to take over.

Rhodes says he wants to accomplish the goals he and Galipeau have outlined over the years. The department veteran says he’s proud of the organization and wants to give back to the community.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.nashuatelegraph.com