The cancellation troubles many lunar scientists, who said the mission is vital to human exploration and to scientific understanding of the moon.

Months after President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering NASA to return astronauts to the moon, the space agency has canceled its only lunar rover currently in development.

According to Clive Neal, a University of Notre Dame planetary scientist and emeritus chairman of the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group, members of the Resource Prospector mission were told to close out the project by the end of May.

“I’m a little shocked,” he said. Neal, who is not directly involved in developing the mission, said he did not know the reason for the cancellation.

NASA said Friday that it would issue a statement about the project.

The Resource Prospector mission, which was in the concept-formulation stage for potential launch in the 2020s, would have surveyed one of the moon’s poles in search of volatile compounds such as hydrogen, oxygen and water that could be mined to support future human explorers. It would have been the first mission to mine another world and was seen as a steppingstone toward long-term crewed missions beyond Earth.

The cancellation, first reported by the Verge, troubles many lunar scientists. They say the mission is vital to human exploration and to scientific understanding of the moon. In a letter to newly confirmed NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group (LEAG) — which conducts analyses for NASA and other space agencies — called for the mission to be reinstated and scheduled to launch in 2022.

“This action is viewed with both incredulity and dismay by our community,” the group wrote. Members pointed out that Trump’s Space Policy Directive 1, signed in December, calls for the United States to “lead the return of humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilization.”

Dana Hurley, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, elaborated on the situation in an interview Friday.

“If we want to go back to the moon and really work on the moon and make it a place that we can set up research stations and study processes that are occurring on the moon … all these things are really enabled by being able to use resources on the moon for making fuel, propellant, life support, that sort of thing,” said Hurley, who is a member of the LEAG executive committee. “This mission is a first step in trying to understand how we’re going to exploit those resources.”

The Resource Prospector was being developed as part of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate. A prototype was field tested in 2015 and underwent vacuum and thermal testing in 2016.