YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A NASA team is in Yuma to test the parachutes of the Orion spacecraft at the Yuma Proving Ground Army installation.

The Sun reports the team from Houston’s Johnson Space Center has been working at the Jacobs Hangar at the Yuma International Airport in preparation for the testing on Wednesday at the Yuma Proving Ground.

The Orion spacecraft is expected to carry astronauts deeper into space than anyone has ever gone before.

Before it launches, NASA is testing its parachutes — which are meant to reduce the spacecraft’s speed from 300 to 20 mph (483 to 32 kph) in less than 10 minutes — to ensure a safe splashdown in the ocean.

NASA Test Manager Carol Evan says each test costs $1 million.

