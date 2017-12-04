BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — NASA is looking for a developer to help create an industrial park aimed at luring commercial development to Mississippi’s Stennis Space Center.

The federal space agency on Monday asked interested groups to respond by Jan. 12. Stennis plans to later request formal proposals and negotiate with at least one developer on a long-term deal to run what NASA is calling Enterprise Park. That’s 1,100 acres on the north side of Stennis near Picayune that could have sites inside and outside the security perimeter.

The idea is for companies involved in space exploration, commercial space transportation or technology development to locate at Stennis. NASA says it would also welcome businesses serving other Stennis tenants, including the U.S. Navy.

Stennis has nearly 5,000 employees, who live in both Mississippi and Louisiana.