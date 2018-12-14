NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NASA is moving a massive liquid hydrogen tank to Huntsville, Alabama for testing as part of its plans to eventually return to the moon.
The 149-foot long tank is part of the Space Launch System.
The version moved Friday from NASA’s facility in New Orleans is a test model, meaning it won’t actually be launched into space.
It will travel by barge up river to Alabama where it will undergo strenuous testing designed to mimic the conditions of traveling into space.
NASA’s Sam Stephens says at Huntsville, they will “test it until it fails, until it cracks.”
The information learned from the testing will help scientists as they’re building tanks for the Space Launch System.