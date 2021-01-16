NASA fired the four engines of its towering Space Launch System rocket for the first time Saturday afternoon after a decade of development, but the engines were cut off well short of the intended duration, a sign that something went wrong.

NASA had been hoping to fire the four RS-25 rocket engines for eight minutes, but officials ended the test less than two minutes in. It was not clear immediately what went wrong, or what effect that would have on NASA’s schedule. The space agency was hoping the rocket would fly for the first time by the end of this year.

“We really are trying to make sure that everything’s operating properly and safely,” Alex Cagnola, a NASA engineer, said on the agency’s broadcast. “You know the test team was seeing some data that they might not like, and so obviously you know our engines were shut down ahead of the eight-minute scheduled time frame. But we do have a lot of good data to go look at.”

The goal was to simulate a full-duration launch and emit a thunderous roar and a massive plume of fire, while the core stage – the main part of the rocket – was clamped down on a test stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The ignition was successful, and the engines ran for just over a minute. Then controllers could be heard saying there was an “MCF,” or major component failure, with one of engines. The shutdown happened shortly thereafter.

The truncated test is another setback for a program that for years has suffered all sorts of problems, delays and more than $1 billion in cost overruns. It’s also yet another stumble by Boeing, the prime contractor on the core stage. The aerospace giant has had a series of problems in its space and defense divisions in addition to the crashes of its 737 Max airplanes.

Frustrated with the slow pace of progress, Vice President Mike Pence in 2019 threatened to sideline the SLS rocket, which has long been derided as a vehicle better suited for job creation than exploration. But NASA said it recently made significant progress, and on Saturday, the agency and Boeing had hoped to declare a successful test that would place the program on course to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972.

“This powerful rocket is going to put us in a position to be ready to support the agency’s, and the country’s, deep space mission to the moon and beyond,” John Honeycutt, NASA’s SLS program manager, said before the test.

The SLS has been described as more powerful than the mighty Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo astronauts to the moon. The SLS’s core stage stands 212 feet tall and weighs more than 2.3 million pounds. In addition to the four RS-25 engines, it will have two solid rocket boosters strapped to the side. The avionics computers have 18 miles of cabling and more than 500 sensors. And fully fueling the rocket with 733,000 gallons of supercooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen requires 114 tanker trucks.

But the road to get to Saturday’s abbreviated test has been a long one. Since the SLS program officially began in 2011, numerous government watchdog reports have catalogued a series of technical missteps, wasteful spending and lax oversight. One Government Accountability Office report found that NASA had paid Boeing tens of millions of dollars in “award fees” for scoring high on evaluations, despite poor performance.

For years, critics mocked the rocket as the “Senate Launch System” for the jobs it creates in key congressional districts.

In the meantime, several private companies are developing heavy-lift rockets of their own, which would be less expensive and use newer technology. Unlike SpaceX, which builds rockets that can fly multiple times, the first stage of the SLS, and its engines, would be discarded into the ocean after each use.

And those engines are not cheap. Aerojet Rocketdyne, which would be acquired by Lockheed Martin in a deal set to close later this year, has a $3.5 billion contract from NASA to deliver 24 of the engines through 2029.

“The whole space ecosystem has shifted tremendously,” said Andrew Aldrin, the director of the International Space University-Center for Space Entrepreneurship at Florida Tech. “Is this going to be the last time we have a big government program to build a huge launch vehicle? That’s a real question.”

Pence’s threat to sideline the rocket was intended as a warning to Boeing that its hold on the program was not unchallengeable.

“We’re not committed to any one contractor. If our current contractors can’t meet this objective, then we’ll find ones that will,” he said. “If commercial rockets are the only way to get American astronauts to the moon in the next five years, then commercial rockets it will be.”

Since then, NASA and Boeing have said the program has made a lot of progress, and it completed a series of tests known as the “Green Run” to prepare it for launch.

Saturday’s engine test was to have been the culmination of that campaign. The RS-25 engines, manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne, unleashed a massive plume over the Gulf Coast and a rumble that could be heard miles away.

The engines had previously flown on the space shuttle and have been repurposed for the SLS. Combined the engines served in 21 shuttle missions, including one from 1998. Two of the engines were a part of the very last space shuttle mission in 2011.

The core stage is scheduled to be shipped next month to the Kennedy Space Center, where it would be integrated with the Orion crew capsule. But now the schedule is uncertain. If all goes well, the rocket would fly by the end of the year, putting the Orion spacecraft in orbit around the moon in a mission called Artemis I. NASA has warned that the schedule is tight but is still confident the rocket will fly this year.

“Our team is locked in and focused on delivering the rocket with a 2021 launch,” Honeycutt said. “We’re continuing to look for opportunities to do things concurrently and improve our schedule.”