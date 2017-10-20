PEARLINGTON, Miss. (AP) — NASA’s Stennis Space Center has opened its doors to the public for a rocket engine test for the first time since 2004.

WXXV-TV reports that the Mississippi facility invited the public to celebrate its 56th anniversary.

The center on Thursday tested the RS-25 engine, which Test Article Engineer Kenny Herbert says is going to be on Exploration Mission Tow, the first human flight with the space launch system they’re developing.

The engine is intended to aid in sending people to the moon within the next few years, and to Mars within the next few decades.