PEARLINGTON, Miss. (AP) — NASA’s Stennis Space Center has opened its doors to the public for a rocket engine test for the first time since 2004.
WXXV-TV reports that the Mississippi facility invited the public to celebrate its 56th anniversary.
The center on Thursday tested the RS-25 engine, which Test Article Engineer Kenny Herbert says is going to be on Exploration Mission Tow, the first human flight with the space launch system they’re developing.
The engine is intended to aid in sending people to the moon within the next few years, and to Mars within the next few decades.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW