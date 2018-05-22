SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A newlywed couple’s romantic weekend in Napa Valley to celebrate their first anniversary turned deadly when their Uber ride was hit head-on by another car.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported Monday that 28-year-old Jaryd Anthony Dock was killed in a three-car collision and his wife, Sara Tashakorinia, 27, was injured.
Napa County Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Blower said the couple from San Francisco was celebrating their anniversary Saturday night and had hired an Uber to drive them from their hotel to a restaurant in the city of Napa.
An oncoming car lost control on a curve and crossed double yellow lines, first sideswiping a pickup truck and then crashing straight into the car carrying the couple.
Dock was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
___
Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com