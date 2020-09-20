Democrats are ready to play hardball on the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated Sunday.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” the California Dem said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Right now, our main goal — and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be — would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the American people from the coronavirus,” she added.

Pelosi had been asked about the possibility of impeaching President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr to delay the White House’s efforts to replace Ginsburg before the November presidential election.

“We’ve taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said. “We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. That is when we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from cancer at age 87. Trump promised Saturday to nominate a woman to fill the vacancy, drawing an outcry from Democrats who said Republicans shouldn’t rush a nomination during the home stretch of the presidential campaign.

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.