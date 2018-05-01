BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who was accused of beating her children and shaving their heads as punishment for eating ice cream has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.
KTVB-TV reports the 26-year-old Nampa woman will also serve four years of probation for the felony charge of injury to a child.
Canyon County deputies say the woman beat her two sons and two daughters with a belt after they had eaten a tub of ice cream in mid-July. Authorities say the children, ages 3-9, had extensive bruising.
One of the girls told deputies that her mother had also grabbed her by the throat and held her against a wall.
Family members are caring for the children under the supervision of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
___
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/