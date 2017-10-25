BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho lawmaker says she’s might join the growing crowd of candidates vying for the state’s open 1st Congressional District seat.

Republican Rep. Christy Perry of Nampa said Wednesday she’s currently considering running for Congress. Perry is a fourth-term state representative.

The congressional seat is up for grabs now that U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has announced he’s running for governor in 2018.

Other GOP candidates currently in the race include former Lt. Gov. and former Attorney General David Leroy; former state Sen. Russ Fulcher, a Republican from Meridian; state Rep. Luke Malek, a Republican from Coeur d’Alene; and first-time Republican political candidate Michael Snyder.

Layne Bangerter, former chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign, has also said he might run for the seat.

The district covers the northern half of the state and snakes down to the western part of the Treasure Valley, including parts of Boise.