ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s newest police chief is already making a name for himself. His name? Orlando.
Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Orlando’s newest police chief during a ceremony Thursday. Orlando Rolon will also be the city’s first Hispanic police chief.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Rolon previously was a deputy chief overseeing the agency’s patrol services bureau.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Changed Forever': Florida Panhandle devastated by Michael WATCH
- US, Russian astronauts land safely after rocket failure VIEW
- Toxic metal cadmium is found in chain stores' jewelry, tests show WATCH
- Melania Trump says she might be 'the most bullied person'
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/