ALMYRA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a man and a woman found dead inside a car in southeastern Arkansas.
Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright says the bodies of 38-year-old Mary Elizabeth Manues and 37-year-old Timothy Lane, both of Almyra, were found Saturday near the town about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.
Wright says a deputy went to the scene after a caller reported first seeing the car driving along a flooded street on Friday, then seeing the car on the side of the road on Saturday.
The deputy was unable to rouse the two, then broke a window to enter the car and discovered both were dead.
Most Read Stories
- Snow arrives in Seattle just in time for Christmas
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- ‘Holy cow, so the train is actually on the road?’ The wreck of Amtrak 501 VIEW
- Amtrak crews express concerns about training on new route where train derailed | Times Watchdog
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
The bodies are being sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the causes of the deaths.