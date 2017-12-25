ALMYRA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a man and a woman found dead inside a car in southeastern Arkansas.

Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright says the bodies of 38-year-old Mary Elizabeth Manues and 37-year-old Timothy Lane, both of Almyra, were found Saturday near the town about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Wright says a deputy went to the scene after a caller reported first seeing the car driving along a flooded street on Friday, then seeing the car on the side of the road on Saturday.

The deputy was unable to rouse the two, then broke a window to enter the car and discovered both were dead.

The bodies are being sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the causes of the deaths.