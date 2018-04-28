BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The names of three Billings police officers who were suspended for having sex with a civilian employee on city property won’t be made public at least until mid-May, when a hearing is scheduled in a lawsuit over whether their identities should be disclosed.

The Billings Gazette reported Saturday a judge ordered city officials to redact the names from documents that will be discussed at the May 14 hearing.

The Gazette and other news organizations filed a public information request for the names after the suspensions were announced this month. The officers sued to block the release, citing privacy rights.

The judge temporarily blocked the release of the names Monday and scheduled a May 3 hearing. City officials asked for more time, so the judge set the hearing for May 14.

