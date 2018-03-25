DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Pennsylvania couple and their 3-year-old daughter who were killed in a head-on crash.

The York County coroner’s office says 32-year-old Brandon Rayhart, 26-year-old Jennifer Edler and their daughter, Destiny Rayhart, were killed in the crash on Friday. The family was from Carlisle.

Authorities say they were in a car that crossed into the path of SUV in Carroll Township. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 5-year-old boy in the car was flown to a hospital for treatment. He was expected to be released to a family member.