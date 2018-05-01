ABBOTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of four men killed in a collision between a utility truck and a septic tanker truck in Pennsylvania.
The York County coroner’s office says the victims of the crash reported just after 7:30 a.m. Monday in Paradise Township were 36-year-old Gregory Butcher Jr. of West Chester, 27-year-old Jonathan Beiler of Peach Bottom, 23-year-old Reuben Fisher of Oxford, and 24-year-old Matthew Hurst of Glenmore.
The coroner’s office said all were in the westbound utility truck when initial reports indicate the vehicle crossed over the center lane into the path of the eastbound tanker. All died of multiple blunt-force trauma and their deaths were ruled accidental. At least three were wearing seat belts.
The tanker driver was also taken to a hospital.
