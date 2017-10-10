ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The names of 112 New York City firefighters who died of illnesses after spending time working in the rubble of the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 terror attacks are being added to a state memorial for firefighters killed in the line of duty.

The firefighters make up most of the 118 names being added Tuesday to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial in downtown Albany.

Thousands of people who participated in the rescue and recovery operations at the World Trade Center have been diagnosed with illnesses that their doctors or families suspect might be linked to toxins in the smoke and ash at the site.

Other firefighters being added include a New York City battalion chief killed in a building explosion in 2016.