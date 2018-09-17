MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a woman who was killed in Medford last week as 21-year-old KayLynn Klosterman.
Medford Police Department officials said Monday that an autopsy would be performed on Klosterman Tuesday.
Police said previously that they received multiple reports of gunshots fired inside a Medford apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers found Klosterman dead of gunshot wounds inside the apartment.
Police arrested 20-year-old Jesse Allen Saturday. He was booked into Jackson County Jail on a murder charge.
Police say the weapon believed to have been used in the slaying was recovered.
It wasn’t immediately known if Allen had obtained a lawyer.