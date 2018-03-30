FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a suspected shoplifter wearing a wig and a mask who was shot and killed by a state trooper in a Pennsylvania Walmart parking lot
The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Friday that 26-year-old Aaron Ibrahem of Mertztown died of multiple gunshot wounds. A ruling on the manner of death is pending completion of the investigation.
State police said employees of the Lower Macungie Township store called police shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio said the suspect abandoned a full cart and fled as a trooper arrived, then pulled a gun and fired without hitting anyone.
D’Ambrosio said he got in his vehicle and pointed the handgun at the trooper, who fired, striking him about seven times. A loaded gun was recovered.
