WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying frozen turkeys and eight other vehicles near Philadelphia.

Emergency dispatchers in Chester County said the tractor-trailer flipped on its side and exploded into flames in the crash at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 in West Goshen.

Police said 38-year-old Adam Harrison Swope of Malvern was killed. Several other people were injured. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.