BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s second-largest cider maker is changing its name after another company complained it was too similar.

The Bulletin newspaper of Bend reports Atlas will soon be named Avid Hard Cider.

The name dispute was with Atlas Brew Works, which produces beer in Washington D.C.

The 5-year-old cider company has a production facility in Bend and is getting ready to open a restaurant in Portland’s Pearl District.

