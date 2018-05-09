BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s second-largest cider maker is changing its name after another company complained it was too similar.
The Bulletin newspaper of Bend reports Atlas will soon be named Avid Hard Cider.
The name dispute was with Atlas Brew Works, which produces beer in Washington D.C.
The 5-year-old cider company has a production facility in Bend and is getting ready to open a restaurant in Portland’s Pearl District.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com