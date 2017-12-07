NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales say a naked and injured Mexican man was found atop a cargo train’s coal shipment.

They say the man was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. He has since been released.

The name and age of the man aren’t immediately available.

Before the train reached the inspection point at the DeConcini crossing Wednesday afternoon, Mexican customs officials notified U.S. officials of a person inside one of the rail containers.

The man was located, given a blanket, removed from the train and taken into custody.

During questioning, the man identified himself as a citizen from Sonora, Mexico.

He also told authorities that he was assaulted three days earlier by two people who took his personal belongings, including his clothes.