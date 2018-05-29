DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The NAACP in Dayton says it will begin collecting signatures to put an issue on the November ballot aimed at shuttering the city’s traffic enforcement cameras.

The chapter’s president tells The Dayton Daily News the organization voted unanimously to pursue a ballot initiative last week.

Cincinnati-based attorney Christopher Finney argues the cameras disproportionately affect poor residents and violate constitutional due process.

Assistant Police Chief Chief Matt Carper says the cameras have improved safety in areas where they’re installed. He says people can appeal tickets without paying a bond.

The city revived its traffic camera program last year after the Ohio Legislature in 2015 approved a law restricting how cameras could be used.

Dayton police say the city experienced a 200 percent increase in red light violations during the program’s pause.

___

