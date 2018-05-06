MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments this week in an NAACP lawsuit that says a traffic control plan during what’s known as “Black Bike Week” in South Carolina is discriminatory.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports the NAACP is seeking an injunction to bar Myrtle Beach from implementing a traffic loop during Memorial Day weekend. A judge will hear arguments Tuesday.

The 23-mile traffic loop was first implemented in 2015 for Atlantic Beach Bikefest, commonly referred to as “Black Bike Week.” The loop followed 2014 violence in which three people were killed and seven injured in eight shootings.

City officials said the loop is intended to control traffic, ease congestion and reduce crime.

___

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/