PASADENA, Md. (AP) — Following reports of a teacher calling a student a racial slur and a social media post targeting black students, a local NAACP chapter says black students at a Maryland high school are subject to daily abuse and humiliation.
Anne Arundel County NAACP President Rev. Stephen Tillett said at a Tuesday press conference that families have seen “a decades-long pattern of resistance to change and the creation of a hostile environment for children of color” at Chesapeake High School and feeder schools.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier told The Capital the school system wants to combat the system of intimidation Tillett describes. He said Chesapeake’s principal met with the NAACP Tuesday.
Investigators identified the threat’s poster as a black student, but Tillett says the student’s identity doesn’t negate other experiences.
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/